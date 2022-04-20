A video and photos of two alleged thieves in deep sleep have been making the rounds on social media, with many people expressing mixed reactions to them.

"This muthi is called "Nyangomba" in my culture, even when doors are open the thieves can’t find way to go out, until they fall asleep. This muthi can make a thug to unmove when gets inside your yard," a South African Twitter user captioned one of the viral videos.

The video shows the old lady's neighbors gathering to catch a glimpse of the sleeping thieves. She is seen in the footage narrating to her neighbours how the alleged burglars broke into her house to make away with her properties.

In a similar report, a 10-year-old girl has undergone surgery while other members of Heaven Embassy Chapel are nursing their injuries after armed robbers stormed the church, fired a shot into the congregation, held them hostage for about thirty minutes, and robbed them of their belongings.

According to Adomonline.com, the incident happened at Atwima Afrancho on Good Friday, April 15, when worshippers were marking the suffering and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

About seventy congregants, who were mostly made up of indigenes of the area and others who visited the church for the first time on that fateful day, were tortured while lying on the floor as instructed by the four bandits.

Narrating the traumatic encounter, Prophet Bernard Appiah Fobi, one of the preachers invited to the event, said the whole incident was unimaginable.

"All we heard was an order for the lights to be put off. On the third command, they shot into the congregation. The shots fired injured some children here but we didn’t know. One of the robbers started walking through the church auditorium, taking money and phones of congregants" he said as quoted by Adomonline.com.