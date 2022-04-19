'Save my life, I’ll show my accomplices' – Armed robber begs police after being shot

Fortunately, an officer of the Ghana Police Service foiled an armed robbery operation, leading to the shooting of the suspect.

According to the police preliminary investigation, Inspector Albert Kuntu Blankson, a night guard, was on duty when the three armed robbers attacked the gas station.

One of the armed robbers reportedly fired his gun at Inspector Albert Kuntu Blankson, but the officer managed to save himself and returned fire.

The bullet hit Ernest Antwi, who was one of the three armed robbers, and while he struggled for his life on the floor at the gas filling station, his accomplices fled.

After he was picked up by the police, the suspect confessed that he was part of the gang and that they intended to steal from the gas filing station.

A situational report by the police said: "He indicated further that they arrived at Asenema-Akuapem two days ago. That they came in a DV black private car which was driven by Maxwell to the scene.

"He pleaded with Police to save his life and he is prepared to assist the police arrest his accomplices. Police combed through the vicinity and saw drops of blood from the yard to the spot suspect Ernest Antwi fell."

Antwi is receiving treatment at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, Mampong-Akuapem.

Meanwhile, the police, through a targeted intelligence-led operation between the period of April 15 and April 17, 2022, have arrested six armed robbery suspects in connection with a series of robberies including carjacking in Greater Accra and Central Regions.