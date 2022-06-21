RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Security personnel work as informants for sex workers and kingpins – MCE cries

The Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, Isaac Appaw Gyasi, has disclosed that some security personnel in his municipality have been thwarting efforts to arrest sex traffickers and commercial sex kingpins by leaking information to them.

Stock photo: Sex workers

According to him, whenever his outfit hatches plans to arrest perpetrators of the crime, security officers who are supposed to effect the arrest inform the suspects beforehand and they flee.

Starrfm.com.gh reports that Mr. Gyasi made the allegation in an interview with Movement TV in reaction to a growing sex trafficking business in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital.

"I cannot condone and connive on this menace. I am the first MCE to clamp down on these people. But the truth of the matter is that, whenever we plan to raid the places then some moles will leak our operation plans to alert them to escape. When we get our intelligence and we sit to discuss plans to conduct the operation to swoop on them then some people leak the information. I don’t want to mention specific security agency that does that," the MCE said, as quoted by the news website.

An investigation by Starr FM revealed that some young female Nigerians are trafficked to Ghana for sexual exploitation through the conspiracy of some Ghanaians and Nigerians under the pretext of securing decent and well-paying jobs for them in Ghana.

"We have Municipal Security Council which I chair and We have Regional Security Council REGSEC which I am a member. Whenever we meet it becomes a topical issue which the Regional Minister is much concerned and committed to deal with it. But you need trustworthy security personnel who will not leak information to the suspects," he added.

Despite the alleged betrayal by the security personnel, Gyasi said he and his team will not relent, and that they will continue to do everything within their power to curb the activities of commercial sex workers and sex traffickers.

"We will not allow them to bring shame to the municipality. We will swoop on them by surprise and arrest them and demolish the illegal structures they have built.

"I am coming to gather neutral agencies like the military and other security personnel who will not leak operational plans. It is a very serious issue," he said.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

