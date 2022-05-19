Sex is good but standing while having it can cause stroke – Expert warns

He sounded this caution while speaking to Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Thursday, May 19, in relation to stroke and hypertension.

"The positions that we assume during sexual intercourse can lead to conditions like hypertension and stroke. The standing position is not recommended," Mr. Botchway said, as quoted by myjoyonline.com.

"If you stand during intercourse the blood has to move against gravity and it has a rippling effect on the pressure on the heart."

The CEO of Medicas Hospital, Dr. Yaw Osafo, who was also a participant in the discussion, agreed with Mr. Botchway.

He added that certain sex positions might increase sexual pleasure, but their consequences could be devastating.

"During orgasm, your blood pressure can rise by 20 points, so, if your starting point is not right. We’ve all heard stories where individuals have collapsed in a room. We don’t know what happened in the room but we can guess.

"This is simply because your blood pressure can go up by as much as 20 points during orgasm, so make sure that you’re starting right. So, sex is not entirely safe. You have to do it under advice," he explained.

Sex is said to be beneficial to participants; it lowers blood pressure, improves the immune system, improves the health of the heart, and possibly lowers the risk for heart disease.

It also improves self-esteem, decreases depression and anxiety, increases libido, serves as an immediate or natural pain reliever, and allows for better sleep.