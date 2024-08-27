Tea vendor beats 20-year-old man to death for stealing bread, milk & noodles

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the detention of the suspect in a statement in Dutse, on Tuesday. He said the suspect will be arraigned in court after investigations are completed.

“The police patrol team apprehended the suspect after receiving information about the report of torture, and murder of the teenager.

“On August 19, the 40-year-old suspect, who resides in Sararai Village, Dutse, tied up and tortured the victim to death for stealing bread, milk, noodles, and petrol from him.

“Upon receiving the report, a patrol team promptly proceeded to the scene and arrested the suspect and conveyed the victim to the Rasheed Shekoni Teaching Hospital for immediate medical attention,” he said.

The PPRO added that the victim was certified dead by a Medical Doctor on duty. He said the teenager’s remains were handed over to his family for burial.

The police said that when interrogated, the suspect said the deceased provoked him by stealing from him and that he had reported the matter to the deceased’s parents.

“The suspect admitted during questioning at the State Criminal Investigation Department Dutse, that the deceased upset him by stealing from him.