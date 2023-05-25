ADVERTISEMENT
TikToker in court after entering homes, cars of people without permission in prank video

Andreas Kamasah

Arrested 18-year-old TikToker appeared before a court on Wednesday, May 24 following ‘prank videos’ uploaded to social media which showed him entering people's, homes and cars without permission.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro
Bacari-Bronze O’Garro

Reports say Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, known on social media as Mizzy, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

He has been charged with failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice following the arrest by Central East Command Unit that is responsible for policing Hackney and Tower Hamlets in London.

The teenager, who himself is from Hackney was seen in videos allegedly pestering train passengers and entering a man’s car claiming it is his Uber, the BBC reports.

In the videos that got the young man into trouble, he sprang his prank on members of the public in the street and in their homes without first obtaining their consent.

Speaking concerning the arrest of O’Garro, Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway of the Central East Command Unit said the suspect’s conduct violated the rights of the members of the public.

“I do not underestimate the widespread upset, distress and concern that these videos caused.

“Some people have referred to these as ‘prank’ videos, but I hope that this significant development demonstrates just how seriously we have been taking this investigation since this footage began circulating online.

“A number of these videos were produced, impacting on many different people and our investigation remains ongoing as we seek to build a strong picture of both the activity featured in the footage and impact on the public,” the police officer is quoted as saying.

He urged that the court be allowed to determine whether or not the suspect’s conduct constitutes a crime which warrants a punishment.

Following the arrest he indicated: “Understandably there has been extensive comment on this case in the media and on social media. Now that an individual has been charged, I would ask that the judicial process be respected and allowed to take its proper course.”

According to the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, A Community Protection Notice is designed to stop a person, aged 16 or over, from taking part in unreasonable, ongoing problems or nuisances which negatively affect the community's quality of life.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
