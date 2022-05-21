RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

University of Ghana graduate becomes Chief of Staff at Microsoft

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A young Ghanaian woman who graduated from the University of Ghana says her promotion to become Chief of Staff at Microsoft Canada just a year after taking up an internship at the firm has left her dumbfounded.

Abigail Amoakoa Okyere

Abigail Amoakoa Okyere joined Microsoft Canada in May 2021 as a Customer Success Account Manager (intern) while still pursuing her postgraduate studies.

Apparently, she proved her worth to the reputable global technology company, hence they decided to reward her with not only a retention, but an enviable position.

Abigail’s story has been reported on a blog post, edwardasare.com.

She is a graduate of the University of Ghana with a BSc. in Administration specializing in Accounting.

She then reportedly worked in various capacities in some companies in Ghana before leaving the country last year to pursue her Master's degree at the University of British Columbia in Canada.

Abigail, who was beside herself with joy over the breakthrough, took to her LinkedIn page to share the story with her followers.

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining Microsoft to help drive change, implement strategies, and above all, contribute to empowering individuals and organisations as a member of the Cloud Security Engineering division," she wrote.

In a similar report, last year, Amegah Alice Xorlali, a Ghanaian lady who obtained a First-Class Bachelor’s degree from the University of Ghana in 2018, was elected President of the African Society of Cambridge University (ASCU).

After graduating from the University of Ghana, she was fortunate to have won a scholarship to study for her Master’s degree in Comparative and International Education at the University of Oxford.

She was pursuing a Ph.D. in Education and International Development at Cambridge University.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

