We’ll block roads, go on naked protest if fuel prices aren’t reduced - Drivers

In a statement signed by the association’s national chairman, Paa Willie, and Public Relations Officer, David Agboado, it said the incessant and frequent fuel price hikes is no longer bearable to their members.

Prices of fuel have been on the increase for months now and have caused transport fares, prices of food and other commodities to skyrocket.

On Tuesday, there was another increment in fuel prices that shot up the price of petrol to GHC10 a litre.

Read the full statement below:

NATIONAL CONCERNED DRIVERS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA

CONFIDENCE TRICKSTER GOV’T EXPECT HIGHWAY ROAD BLOCKS AND NAKED

Cost of living within the country is gradually becoming unbearable as prices of goods and services keeps on increasing.

As an association, we have been observing and we have noticed that,the government always posed as a confidence trickster.

We asking the government and the economic management team to deal with the rampant increment of fuel prices immediately or we will advise ourselves.

We believe the ordinary Ghanaian must suffer for the mismanagement and incompetence of the government.

Long live Ghana

Long live Drivers

Signed

National chairman

Paa Willie 0242971025

National PRO