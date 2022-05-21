RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

We’ll block roads, go on naked protest if fuel prices aren’t reduced - Drivers

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Concerned Drivers Association has entreated the government to find a means to reduce the ever-increasing fuel prices or prepare itself for a massive naked demonstration amidst road blockages.

According to the association, although they increased lorry fares by 20% recently, that has been consumed by the latest fuel price hikes.

In a statement signed by the association’s national chairman, Paa Willie, and Public Relations Officer, David Agboado, it said the incessant and frequent fuel price hikes is no longer bearable to their members.

"Not long ago Driver Unions agreed on an increment of lorry fares which was due to the increment of fuel prices at the time.

"After a week of fare increment, prices of fuel have shot up again which directly affecting the increment of fares bring us back to zero profit," the association lamented.

"The 20 %increment of fares at week was not even enough to compliment our sales and maintenance of our vehicles, but we managed considering our customers and knowing we’ll that salaries have not been increased."

Prices of fuel have been on the increase for months now and have caused transport fares, prices of food and other commodities to skyrocket.

On Tuesday, there was another increment in fuel prices that shot up the price of petrol to GHC10 a litre.

The situation has compelled the drivers' association to warn that: "We promising the government, if we don’t see a positive change in hike of fuel prices, then we will demonstrate,block major highways in the capital and go naked for them to feel our wrath."

Read the full statement below:

NATIONAL CONCERNED DRIVERS ASSOCIATION OF GHANA

CONFIDENCE TRICKSTER GOV’T EXPECT HIGHWAY ROAD BLOCKS AND NAKED

Cost of living within the country is gradually becoming unbearable as prices of goods and services keeps on increasing.

As an association, we have been observing and we have noticed that,the government always posed as a confidence trickster.

Not long ago Driver Unions agreed on an increment of lorry fares which was due to the increment of fuel prices at the time.

After a week of fare increment, prices of fuel have shot up again which directly affecting the increment of fares bring us back to zero profit.

We asking the government and the economic management team to deal with the rampant increment of fuel prices immediately or we will advise ourselves.

The 20 %increment of fares at week was not even enough to compliment our sales and maintenance of our vehicles, but we managed considering our customers and knowing we’ll that salaries have not been increased.

We promising the government, if we don’t see a positive change in hike of fuel prices, then we will demonstrate,block major highways in the capital and go naked for them to feel our wrath.

We believe the ordinary Ghanaian must suffer for the mismanagement and incompetence of the government.

Long live Ghana

Long live Drivers

Signed

National chairman

Paa Willie 0242971025

National PRO

David Agboado 0541063682

