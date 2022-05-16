Woman in tears as DOVVSU officer handling her case snatches her husband

She alleged that the househelp stole her money and fled the house. Then, one evening, a neigbour, in the company of a police officer, brought her to the house, claiming to have spotted her loitering about in an uncompleted building.

"The girl actually stole my money, and when I reprimanded her, she left the house for an unknown place," Edorla said.

She added that she was invited to the police station to give her statement and to invite the biological parents of the house help to the station.

The case was being handled by Detective Chief Inspector Divina Worlanya Afenu, a Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) officer stationed at Katamanso Police Station.

Edorla, a 42-year-old trader, is now accusing the officer of snatching her husband of three years.

"My husband, upon his return to the house, was given the news and quickly he drove to the police station where Chief Inspector Afenu was the case officer.

"The case officer, upon introduction, asked my husband to go to the village of the victim to bring her biological parents, which he did.

"After settling the case, I realised that Chief Inspector Afenu constantly called my husband on phone at night, and whenever I ask, he tells me it was part of their investigations (sic).

"I accepted this excuse until one day when I saw some nude pictures she had sent to the mobile phone of my husband, and that was when I discovered that they were having an affair.

"She requested that my husband rather assisted her with the investigations, and all I could see was her later having an affair with my husband.

"This police woman used to call my husband at odd hours but I was made to believe that she needed information from my husband for her investigations, but little did I know that they were having an affair.

"Now she has succeeded in taking away my husband in the name of investigations and as we speak, they are currently living as husband and wife," Edorla cried in an interview with Daily Guide.

The heartbroken woman further alleged that she reported the now-rival DOVVSU officer to her bosses but nothing meaningful came out of it.

"I initially reported the matter to some senior police officers at the station where the woman works, but they did nothing, so personally, I reported the case to Chief Superintendent Adu, the Divisional Commander," she disclosed.