Women's salary should be paid into their husband's bank account - Helen Paul

Gideon Nicholas Day

Popular Nigerian comedienne Helen Paul has sparked controversy by suggesting that women's salaries should be paid directly into their husbands' bank accounts.

Helen Paul bagged a Ph.D. in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos back in 2019. [Instagram/ItsHelenPaul]
In an Instagram post, Paul solicited the opinions of other women on the matter. She wrote: "I think women’s salaries should be paid directly to their husband’s bank account. My fellow women, what do you think?"

The post elicited mixed reactions, with some women agreeing while others took to the comments section to express their disagreement.

Helen Paul is a comedian, singer and actress [Instagram/ItsHelenPaul]
The post elicited mixed reactions on social media:

Mama 3jsmedia humorously commented, "Make I just take one eye look for now. Bfr I type 😂😂😂😂 na our money anyways. But mine should be paid into his account while his own should be paid into my account. Case closed. I no kuku lose."

samadeyemi2002 agreed, sharing a real-life example: "Correct! I have seen a family where ATM and bank account alert for the wife is with the husband. They are still happily married till now."

smart__0fficial supported the idea, saying, "Looks funny but fact💯 Men are the head of the family and they deserve their flowers📌."

Popular Nigerian comedienne Helen Paul recently sparked controversy by suggesting that women's salaries should be paid directly into their husbands' bank accounts.
Helen Paul gained fame as a mischievous comic character on the popular Nigerian radio program Wetin Dey on Radio Continental 102.3FM, Lagos. Known as "Tatafo," she portrayed a witty kid who humorously addressed societal issues.

In July 2012, Paul released her debut album, Welcome Party, featuring Afro-Pop songs such as "Boju Boju," "Vernacular," "Gbedu," and "God Forbid," as well as an Afro RnB track titled "Children of the World" and "Use Calculator," an enlightening song about the HIV/AIDS epidemic. She has also released several singles, including "Take It Back."

In 2018, she released the audio and visuals for her single "Never Knew," an inspiring song reflecting on her developmental years and career progress.

Helen Paul holds a doctorate in Theater Arts from the University of Lagos.

Gideon Nicholas Day

