You can’t drive expensive cars and come to a poor pastor for God’s blessing – Archbishop

According to him, it simply doesn’t make sense that a wealthy Christian who leads luxurious lifestyles, including driving many expensive cars would come to a struggling pastor who always treks to pray for him for more blessings from God.

He is reported to have rebuked church members who drive their own cars to church while their pastors walk to the same church to preach to them and pray for them.

“Do not allow your church leaders to walk on foot when you are driving expensive vehicles and you expect to kneel before them for God’s blessings,” Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba, said as quoted by the Daily Monitor.

However, his message to his followers has sparked reactions, with many referring to him and some other men of God as prioritizing material wealth over the work of God.

Some of the critics cited Jesus Christ and his apostles who didn’t have cars or any other form of wealth but they managed to preach the gospel to people both far and near without complaining.

Below are some of the reactions to Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba’s message as compiled by tuko.co.ke:

Dickens Kwefaho: "Materialistic tendency shouldn't take over the church, was Jesus driving? Those church leaders can bless themselves too and drive instead."

Nathan Nash-Gang Nutty Neithan: "Jesus and his disciples always walked on foot to spread the good news of the Lord God please."

Arineitwe Emmauel: "What should they offer? Let's follow the example of our saviour Christ Jesus and his Disciples who never had vehicles and performed extraordinarily."

Faith Agwang: "Can this man show us any verse in the bible that says man blesses man⁉️ Sebo will kneel to God for blessings not you."