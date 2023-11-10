‘You’re a thief if you’re not paying tithe’ – Pastor says tithing makes you a billionaire

“If you’re not paying your tithe, you’re a thief and you have robbed God. You sow seed and you pay your tithe.

“That power of tithe will come, the power of the seed will join together and you become a billionaire. People would be coming to borrow money from your hand. People would be crying but it’s not for you,” the pastor said while preaching a sermon to his church members.

A video of the sermon was uploaded to social media and has since sparked mixed reactions.

Recently, a Nigerian lady identified on Twitter as @Miss_ezeani disclosed that she stopped attending church after her deceased father’s church refused to participate in his burial.

According to her, her father was a devout Christian and dedicated his whole life to serving God and paid his dues until he was struck with an illness that affected the family’s income.

She recounted how his father would not miss church for anything and was well-known to members of the church. However, interestingly, after his death, the church said the man had defaulted on the payment of certain dues, so they would not be a part of his burial.

She added that other things had happened that gave her sufficient reason to stop attending church, but the development after her father’s demise was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

“My father died; they threatened not to bury him until we paid off his outstanding. -He’d been a very active member from before I was born. -He loved church, crazy. He’d rather be wheeled to church dying than skip a Sunday. -He contributed immensely, EVERY way. -Everyone was aware his illness drained our bank, thus, outstanding dues. Yet… Amongst other things anyway but this was the last straw,” @Miss_ezeani wrote.