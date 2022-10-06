You're giving us headache; what's stopping you from resigning? -Kpebu asks Akufo-Addo

He was speaking on Joy FM’s Supper Morning Show on Thursday, October 6, 2022, about galamsey, following the president’s meeting with MMDCEs and the National House of Chiefs at Manhyia, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, October 5.

At the said meeting, Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to ending the menace that has and continues to destroy the country’s water bodies, farmlands, and forest reserves, among other things.

According to the lawyer, the President cannot feign ignorance of the illegal mining activities, where they are ongoing, and who are responsible. In his view, there are national security and National Investigative Bureau officers scattered across every part of the country who know about the illegalities.

“The president can’t say he is not being briefed about all these things. He is just sleeping on the job. President Akufo-Addo, I don’t know how many times we have to call on him, he just has to resign. This man is just giving us too much headache. This man has checked out. He should just resign that’s the best thing,” Kpebu stated.

“Every time he is always reactive ‘I’m putting my presidency on the line’, what presidency?”

Kpebu urged Ghanaians to speak up against the bad governance and deceit that the New Patriotic Party government has subjected the citizenry to over the years.

“We made a mistake for voting for him but it is not late, we can push him out.

“He is taking us for fool. He is just disrespecting the whole country,” he added.

He lamented how, except for just a few, his fellow lawyers have remained quiet over the issue of galamsey, saying the politicians have proven that they cannot be trusted, hence the need to rise against the system before it is too late.

“It frightens me that lawyers are not part of the campaign there are thousands of lawyers in the country. Let’s stand up. The politicians are complicit in it.”

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has also lambasted the president, asking him to step down because he has deliberately failed to redeem Ghana from the illegal mining menace that is threatening the very existence of the country.