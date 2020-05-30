This comes after the country confirmed an additional 152 new cases as of May 30, 2020.

The number of recoveries has also risen to 2,540 while the death toll has risen to 35 from the initial 34.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 5,430

Ashanti Region - 1,183

Western Region - 405

Central Region - 381

Eastern Region - 117

Western North Region - 65

Volta Region - 71

Northern Region - 37

Oti Region - 26

Upper East Region - 26

Upper West Region - 22

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Bono East Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 0