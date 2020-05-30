This comes after the country confirmed an additional 152 new cases as of May 30, 2020.
The number of recoveries has also risen to 2,540 while the death toll has risen to 35 from the initial 34.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 5,430
Ashanti Region - 1,183
Western Region - 405
Central Region - 381
Eastern Region - 117
Western North Region - 65
Volta Region - 71
Northern Region - 37
Oti Region - 26
Upper East Region - 26
Upper West Region - 22
North East Region - 2
Savannah Region - 1
Bono Region - 1
Bono East Region - 1
Ahafo Region - 0