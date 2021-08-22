Fifteen other people sustained various degrees of injury in the head-on collision accident which specifically happened at Gomoa Mampong in the Gomoa West District.
10 perish; 15 severely injured in a ghastly accident on Kasoa-Winneba road
Ten (10) people are reportedly dead from a gruesome accident that happened on the Kasoa-Winneba road earlier today.
Recommended articles
In a report by Starr News, the accident involved a passenger bus with the registration GN 4741-10 from Takoradi to Accra while a Diplomat Bus with the registration GS 6262-19 was also travelling from Accra to Ivory Coast.
One of the passengers who survived, Emmanuel Quaicoo, revealed that both drivers were overtaking and in the process collided at Mampong.
The accident occurred this morning around 3:55 am. According to the Central Regional Police Command, the bodies are yet to be identified.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh