10 perish; 15 severely injured in a ghastly accident on Kasoa-Winneba road

Evans Annang

Ten (10) people are reportedly dead from a gruesome accident that happened on the Kasoa-Winneba road earlier today.

One of the accident cars

Fifteen other people sustained various degrees of injury in the head-on collision accident which specifically happened at Gomoa Mampong in the Gomoa West District.

In a report by Starr News, the accident involved a passenger bus with the registration GN 4741-10 from Takoradi to Accra while a Diplomat Bus with the registration GS 6262-19 was also travelling from Accra to Ivory Coast.

One of the passengers who survived, Emmanuel Quaicoo, revealed that both drivers were overtaking and in the process collided at Mampong.

The accident occurred this morning around 3:55 am. According to the Central Regional Police Command, the bodies are yet to be identified.

