The suspects were apprehended by the Nima Divisional Command on Friday, as investigations continue into the incident.

The Nima police station was robbed on Thursday, with the intruders allegedly taking away valuable items including laptops, printers, television sets, and other stationery.

The uniforms of some officers which were hanging in the offices were also taken away by the unidentified robbers.

However, Citi news reports that 11 persons have been arrested in connection with the break-in.

The reports said the suspects are being screened thoroughly as part of investigations to identify their individual involvement or otherwise in the incident.

This comes after the Commander of the Nima Divisional Police, ACP Abraham Acquaye, has vowed to apprehend the robbers who broke into the station.

ACP Acquaye said on Thursday that the robbers dared the Police Service by breaking into a police station, adding that police officers are motivated to capture the culprits to prove to the public that they are on top of their game.