The promotion announced on 10 February 2021 was done upon the advice of the Prisons Service Council, pursuant to Article 27(3) of the 1992 Constitution.

A total of 12 senior officers were promoted.

A statement signed by the Chief Superintendent of Prisons, Courage Atsem listed the promotions as follows:

1. Director of Prisons (DOP) to the Deputy Director-General of Prisons (DDGP)

Mr. Isaac Kofi Egyir who was the Director of Prisons (DOP) in Charge of Operations is now the Deputy-Director-General of Prisons (DDGP) In-Charge of Operations

2. Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) to Director of Prisons (DOP)

a. DDP Francis Omane-Addo, formerly the Acting Director In-Charge of Agriculture, is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Welfare.

b. DDP. Patience Baffoe-Bonnie, hitherto the Acting Director of Prisons In-Charge of Health is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Services and Technical.

c. DDP. Samuel Adjei-Attah who until recently was the Greater Regional Commander of Prisons and Commandant of the Prisons Officers training School is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Health.

d. DDP Samuel Akampure Akolbire who was the General Staff Officer and Commanding Officer of the Prisons Headquarters becomes the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Operations.

e. DDP. Hanson Adu-Awuku the former Officer In-Charge (OIC) of the Manhyia Local Prison is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Agriculture.

f. DDP. Ernest Asante-Adofo, who was the Officer In-Charge of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison and Eastern Regional Commander of Prisons, is now the Director of Prisons In-Charge of Human Resource Development.

3. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF PRISONS (ADP) TO DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF PRISONS (DDP)

The under-listed Assistant Directors of Prisons (ADP) have been promoted to Deputy Directors of Prisons (DDP)

a) ADP. Edmond Boye Odonkor

b) ADP. Raphael K. Tuekpe

c) ADP. Ali Kwaku Ababio

d) ADP. Martin Kweku Darku

e) ADP. Simon Yao Adzah

The statement also noted that “a total of One Thousand Eight Hundred and Forty-two/1,842 junior officers were also promoted to various higher ranks within the junior officer corps”.