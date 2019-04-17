They said the government has left the 1,412 housing units to rot in their bid to score 'cheap' political points.

In a press conference at the site of the housing project, the Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, wondered why so many houses would be left to rot while the housing deficit inches up – almost hitting two million.

He said: “The Phase I of the project, which comprises 1,412 units consisting of two- and three-bedrooms, 116 normal town housing units, have practically been completed, one of which has been designated for a police station. 636 units out of the 1,024 were also completed for occupation”.

He also said the Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Atta-Akyea is planning to cancel the contract.

On 31 October 2012, parliament granted an approval of $200 million for the construction of the affordable houses at Saglemi near Tsopoli in the Ningo Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

The contract, he said, was a turnkey project classified under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), which, he explained, gave the contractor “the responsibility of designing, procurement and construction”, adding that “after the completion of the project, it will be handed over to the Ministry of Water Resources, Works and Housing”.

A total of 5,000 housing units were to be delivered at the end of the contract.