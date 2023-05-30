According to initial reports, 20 are in critical condition and are receiving treatment at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital.
Gory accident involving Yutong bus and fuel tanker takes life of 16 people on Accra-Cape Coast highway
Reports reaching Pulse Ghana indicate some 16 passengers have died in a gory accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra-Cape Coast highway in the Central Region.
Recommended articles
The crash happened on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, around 4:30 am.
According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred after a head-on collision between a petrol tanker and a bus.
The bus was travelling from Abidjan to Buduburam while the tanker was filled with petrol, travelling from Accra heading towards Takoradi.
The two vehicles collided head-on when the bus entered the lane of the tanker in the on-coming direction.
The 16 deceased passengers perished on the spot.
The bodies haven been deposited at the morgue of the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh