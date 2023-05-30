ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gory accident involving Yutong bus and fuel tanker takes life of 16 people on Accra-Cape Coast highway

Evans Effah

Reports reaching Pulse Ghana indicate some 16 passengers have died in a gory accident at Gomoa Okyereko on the Accra-Cape Coast highway in the Central Region.

Gory accident on the Accra - Cape Coast road at Gomoa Okyereko
Gory accident on the Accra - Cape Coast road at Gomoa Okyereko

According to initial reports, 20 are in critical condition and are receiving treatment at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital.

Recommended articles

The crash happened on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, around 4:30 am.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred after a head-on collision between a petrol tanker and a bus.

The bus was travelling from Abidjan to Buduburam while the tanker was filled with petrol, travelling from Accra heading towards Takoradi.

ADVERTISEMENT
16 passengers reportedly dead so far, over 20 others in critical condition.
16 passengers reportedly dead so far, over 20 others in critical condition. Pulse Ghana

The two vehicles collided head-on when the bus entered the lane of the tanker in the on-coming direction.

The 16 deceased passengers perished on the spot.

The bodies haven been deposited at the morgue of the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nogokpo

Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region — Bishop Agyinasare

University of Ghana, Legon campus

University of Ghana ranked number one in Ghana and second in West Africa

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo to address nation tonight on Covid-19, IMF deal

Teacher whips pupil to death

Teacher allegedly lashes 13-year-old pupil to death