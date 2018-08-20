16 nurses pregnant at the same time

news

More than a dozen nurses in the Banner Desert Medical Center's intensive care unit, Mesa, Arizona are pregnant at the same time.

Majority of the soon-to-be moms are due between September and February. The pregnant nurses are expected to go on maternity leave for 12 weeks.

This came known until the nurses started a Facebook group chat.

Rochelle Sherman, who is just over a month away from giving birth, said: "I don’t think we realised just how many of us were pregnant until we started a Facebook group, the New York post reports.

"It’s like we had some kind of pact going on."

Director of Nursing Heather Francis speaking on the looming staff shortage said the hospital has planned to accommodate patients when the nurses go on maternity leave.

"We’ve been planning for this for months," he said.