Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Jobless nurses threaten demo if...


Unemployment Jobless nurses and midwives threaten demo if...

The unemployed nurses and midwives have denied receiving financial clearance for employment from the finance ministry.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Some 27,000 unemployed nurses and midwives will be embarking on a mass demonstration if the government fails to give financial clearance for employment at the end of August 2018.

In June, reports indicated that the unemployed nurses have been cleared financially enabling them to start their permanent employment in various public health facilities.

But the unemployed nurses and midwives have denied receiving financial clearance for employment from the finance ministry.

The National Executive Board (NEB) of the Ghana Nurses-Midwives Trainees Association (GNMTA) said they have had a series of engagements with the Ministry of Health to enquire about their financial clearance since 2017 but to no avail.

READ MORE: Physician assistants to strike over conditions of service

In a statement, the leadership of GNMTA said they were assured of financial clearance, since the government planned recruiting over 27,000 nurses and midwives in the 2018 budget.

According to them, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, gave the assurance and stated that the clearance would be ready by mid-July but “we are in August and nothing credible and tangible has happened".

"What is preventing the government of the day from releasing financial clearance for the employment of these nurses and midwives if actually they have been budgeted for?" GNMTA quizzed.

The unemployed nurses and midwifes added: "As part of this demonstration, we are calling on our parents, trainee nurses and midwives, rotation nurses and all graduate unemployment nurses and midwives (GRNMA), national, regional and district executives, our senior colleagues (staff, nurses and midwives), sympathisers, opinion leaders and members of the general public to join us in this massive demonstration to register our displeasure as unemployed nurses and midwives to the government due to the manner in which they have pitifully handled the unemployment issues of graduate nurses and midwives, which, in the end, will have adverse effect on society at large.

"Secondly, we shall embark on what we call, ‘One Million Walk’ through the principal streets of the capital, Accra, to the Jubilee House. The group will come out with this One Million Walk to inform the government that since they are not ready to post us, we shall definitely advise ourselves when the right time comes because the false pretence has gotten to its peak and we can no longer bear it."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Hero: Flags fly at half-mast for a week in honour of Kofi Annan Hero Flags fly at half-mast for a week in honour of Kofi Annan
Protest: Physician assistants to strike over conditions of service Protest Physician assistants to strike over conditions of service
Sermon: Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC members Sermon Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC members
ICGC: "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse ICGC "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse
Accra: Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law
Banking Crisis: Analyst slams secret parliamentary probe into banking crisis Banking Crisis Analyst slams secret parliamentary probe into banking crisis

Recommended Videos

"God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse
Funeral dancers in Ghana: The best funeral dancers in Ghana Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghana
Local News: Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE Local News Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE



Top Articles

1 Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-lawbullet
2 Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annanbullet
3 Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
4 RIP Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's deathbullet
5 United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan deadbullet
6 Plan To Tax Churches Taxing churches "nonsense:" Prophet Badu...bullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 In Cape Coast Five University students drown; two deadbullet
9 Ex-UN Chief How Kofi Annan rose to become UN...bullet
10 Education God hates free SHS -Prophet Badu Kobibullet

Related Articles

Protest Physician assistants to strike over conditions of service
Sermon Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC members
ICGC "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse
Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law
Banking Crisis Analyst slams secret parliamentary probe into banking crisis
Kofi Annan United States secretary of state Pompeo consoles Annan's family
Ex-UN General-Secretary "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief How Kofi Annan rose to become UN General-Secretary and served two terms
Death of Ex-UN Chief Give us privacy to mourn - Kofi Annan's family
Cleaning Ghana Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call

Top Videos

1 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
4 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
10 Skin Care Product Kaeme is Ghana's best shea butter...bullet

Local

Kofi Annan United States secretary of state Pompeo consoles Annan's family
Ex-UN General-Secretary "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan
Death of Ex-UN Chief Give us privacy to mourn - Kofi Annan's family
Cleaning Ghana Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call