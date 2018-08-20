Physician assistants to strike over conditions of service

In a communiqué, the physician assistants catalogued a number of concerns including poor conditions of service.
According to them, from Monday, 17 September to Sunday 23 September, both emergency and OPD services will be withdrawn and will be followed by a withdrawal of all services nationwide from Monday, 24 September.
READ MORE: GMA endorses Tamale Teaching Hospital staff strike
In a communiqué issued at the end of the National Council meeting of the Ghana Physician Assistants Association in Kumasi, they catalogued a number of concerns including poor conditions of service, salary discrepancies, obsolete job description, lack of carrier progression, among others, which they want government to address.
Here's the full communiqué: Physician assistants to strike