Physician assistants to strike over conditions of service

Over 2,000 physician assistants (PAs) in various health facilities across the country have stated that they will withdraw Out Patient Department (OPD) services from Monday, September 10 to Sunday 16 September 2018 if government fails to address their concerns immediately.

According to them, from Monday, 17 September to Sunday 23 September, both emergency and OPD services will be withdrawn and will be followed by a withdrawal of all services nationwide from Monday, 24 September.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the National Council meeting of the Ghana Physician Assistants Association in Kumasi, they catalogued a number of concerns including poor conditions of service, salary discrepancies, obsolete job description, lack of carrier progression, among others, which they want government to address.

Here's the full communiqué: Physician assistants to strike