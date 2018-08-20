Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Physician assistants to strike over conditions of service


Protest Physician assistants to strike over conditions of service

In a communiqué, the physician assistants catalogued a number of concerns including poor conditions of service.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Over 2,000 physician assistants (PAs) in various health facilities across the country have stated that they will withdraw Out Patient Department (OPD) services from Monday, September 10 to Sunday 16 September 2018 if government fails to address their concerns immediately.

According to them, from Monday, 17 September to Sunday 23 September, both emergency and OPD services will be withdrawn and will be followed by a withdrawal of all services nationwide from Monday, 24 September.

READ MORE: GMA endorses Tamale Teaching Hospital staff strike

In a communiqué issued at the end of the National Council meeting of the Ghana Physician Assistants Association in Kumasi, they catalogued a number of concerns including poor conditions of service, salary discrepancies, obsolete job description, lack of carrier progression, among others, which they want government to address.

Here's the full communiqué: Physician assistants to strike

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Hero: Flags fly at half mast for a week in honour of Kofi Annan Hero Flags fly at half mast for a week in honour of Kofi Annan
Sermon: Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC members Sermon Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC members
ICGC: "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse ICGC "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse
Accra: Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law
Banking Crisis: Analyst slams secret parliamentary probe into banking crisis Banking Crisis Analyst slams secret parliamentary probe into banking crisis
Kofi Annan: United States secretary of state Pompeo consoles Annan's family Kofi Annan United States secretary of state Pompeo consoles Annan's family

Recommended Videos

"God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse
Funeral dancers in Ghana: The best funeral dancers in Ghana Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghana
Local News: Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE Local News Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE



Top Articles

1 Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annanbullet
2 United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan deadbullet
3 Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-lawbullet
4 RIP Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's deathbullet
5 Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
6 Plan To Tax Churches Taxing churches "nonsense:" Prophet Badu...bullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 In Cape Coast Five University students drown; two deadbullet
9 Education God hates free SHS -Prophet Badu Kobibullet
10 Ex-UN Chief How Kofi Annan rose to become UN...bullet

Related Articles

Vigilante Tamale Teaching Hospital strike over attacks by NPP boys
Health Sector Ghana Medical Association calls of impending strike
Cyber Crime 12 ‘fraud boys’ arrested over GHc326m bank transfer
Doctors Strike Gov't to meet Ghana Medical Association over impending strike
Strike Action Doctors to strike over conditions of service, abuse of NHIL funds
Agitations Lab technicians begin strike
JOHESU Strike LASUTH is providing services, says NARD president
JOHESU Strike NMA decries attacks on doctors, patients in Enugu
Little Prosper's Death Dad returned with GHc533 bill 2 hours after doctor cut baby’s oxygen
Health Check Breast cancer on the rise among Ghanaian teenage girls

Top Videos

1 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
2 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Ex-UN General-Secretary "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan
Death of Ex-UN Chief Give us privacy to mourn - Kofi Annan's family
Cleaning Ghana Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call
Ex-UN Chief 'He worked for global peace': Mahama mourns Kofi Annan