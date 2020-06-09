They were flown back despite the coronavirus pandemic after the borders were closed to prevent the importation of the deadly virus.

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, in a Twitter post confirmed the departure of the Ghanaians.

He said, "Our great Embassy team today at Kotoka Airport, assisting 177 stranded Ghanaians with residence in Flag of Germany to fly back to Germany."

The aircraft arrived in Accra from Riga International Airport in Latvia.

The travelers were subjected to strict baggage standards of one check-in baggage of not more than 24 kg and one carry-on bag not exceeding 5kg.

Stranded Ghanaians in Germany

The cost per head is 750 Euros.

The Ghanaians depart as nations have begun to ease restrictions.