19 SHS students hospitalised after being injured for not attending church service on time

The students, it stated were directed to kneel down which was followed by the severe caning which has resulted in serious visible damage to their body.

The offense for which the students were brutally caned and hurt by the teachers was because they were late for the Sunday morning service.

Pulse Ghana

The students were further asked to go and weed a piece of land belonging to an Agric Institution after the church service.

It is alleged that the school's head of the English department, the Assistant Head of academics, and one Senior Housemaster were part of those who went on the canning spree.

Due to the inhumane treatment meted out to the students, marks from the canes can be visibly seen on their legs, arms, thighs, and their backs and blood clots are visible on their bodies.