19 SHS students hospitalised after being injured for not attending church service on time

Kojo Emmanuel

About nineteen students of Annor Adjaye Senior High School (SHS) in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region are receiving treatment after teachers inflicted on them.

Reports by the Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), a combined group of journalists stated that the students heard an alarm that some teachers were coming, but since they were already dressing up for church service, they decided to remain in the dormitory and rather wait for the teachers while some others dashed out.

The students, it stated were directed to kneel down which was followed by the severe caning which has resulted in serious visible damage to their body.

The offense for which the students were brutally caned and hurt by the teachers was because they were late for the Sunday morning service.

Annor Adjaye SHS
Annor Adjaye SHS

The students were further asked to go and weed a piece of land belonging to an Agric Institution after the church service.

It is alleged that the school's head of the English department, the Assistant Head of academics, and one Senior Housemaster were part of those who went on the canning spree.

Due to the inhumane treatment meted out to the students, marks from the canes can be visibly seen on their legs, arms, thighs, and their backs and blood clots are visible on their bodies.

