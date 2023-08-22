19-year-old car washer jailed 17 years for stabbing woman over GH¢970

The convict, Christopher Amolee, pleaded guilty simpliciter on his first day in court to the charge of robbery contrary to section 149 of the Act 29/60.

He was then convicted on his own plea.

Reports stated that Amolee committed the act on August 9, 2023, at Sakumono in the Greater Accra Region and made away with his victim's cash of GH¢976.

Before sentencing, Amolee who looked sober in the docket narrated what happened but told the court that he did not know what came over him to commit the act.

He also prayed for the court to have mercy on him and for his master to forgive him and accept him back since he had no place to go.

He told the court that he does not have anybody- either a father or a mother, but only his master whom he had offended before he was sentenced.

The convict who appeared without legal representation after his conviction, had a lawyer who was acting as a friend to the court to pray the court to tamper justice with mercy and offer him the minimum punishment.

It was his case that, looking at the demeanor of the convict, and his explanation to the court, it appeared it was a stealing gone bad.

