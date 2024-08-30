2 Police officers remanded for robbing Okada rider GH¢3,700

General Lance Corporals Philmon Agbevem and Peter Kwame Badagbor, both stationed at the Accra Central District Police Command, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

Two police constables have been remanded in custody on allegations of robbery, with their initial court appearance scheduled for September 10, 2024. The accused, represented by their lawyer Andy Vortia, have firmly denied the charges against them.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kofi Anane and supported by ASP Emmanuel Haligah, presented the case in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant, Emmanuel Amertodor, an Okada rider residing in Adenta, reported that the constables forced him to transfer GH¢3,700 from his mobile phone to another phone registered under the name Hope Alorvordzi.

The accused are also alleged to have stolen an additional GH¢120 from him.

According to the prosecution's account, on July 21, 2024, the constables, who were off-duty and riding a motorcycle with the registration number GP 8145, apprehended Amertodor based on claims that he and his pillion rider had stolen a purse containing a mobile phone and other personal items from a woman at the National Theatre.

The complainant was reportedly heading toward the Thomas Sankara roundabout when he was intercepted.

Dressed in their police uniforms and carrying a rifle, the constables followed the motorcyclists and stopped them at the Christ the King traffic light near Jubilee House.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the attempted arrest, the rider managed to escape, but Amertodor, the pillion rider, was detained.

The prosecution alleges that the constables subjected Amertodor to severe physical abuse and handcuffed him before transferring the money and taking additional cash.

Amertodor reported the incident to the Police at Cantonments and subsequently to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters for further examination.

The accused were arrested on August 8, 2024. During questioning, they admitted to detaining Amertodor on July 21 but denied the robbery charges.