2 sustain injuries in a shooting incident at Obuasi

Some unknown men on motorbikes fired warning shots at the funeral grounds of the late Chief, Alhaji Seidu Shakira, eyewitnesses recount.

In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, one eyewitness said: “What happened was unfortunate. I was the chairman for this occasion. All of a sudden I heard the sound of a siren towards this place, so I came to stand by my car to observe what was happening. Then I saw a convoy led by motorbikes with gun-wielding men”.

Pulse Ghana

“They were showing their shooting skills. Unfortunately, the motorbike took a sharp turn which directed the shooting into the crowd, leading to the injury of two persons. I sent one of my guys to report the incident to the police after picking the bullets. The guys are believed to have come from somewhere in the North to attend the funeral. The injured persons are women who have been taken to the hospital,” he said.