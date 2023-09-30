The Grandbird bus was en route from Accra to Chinderi in the Oti Region, while the Toyota mini-bus was traveling from Hohoe to Accra.
20 perish in Peki car crash
Tragedy struck when a collision occurred between a Grandbird bus and a Toyota mini-bus on the eastern corridor road between Peki-Adzokoe and Tsibu, resulting in the loss of at least 20 lives.
The force of the impact was so severe that it tore the Toyota mini-bus into two, and the Grandbird bus veered off the road and tipped over.
This devastating incident, which took place around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, claimed the lives of 15 passengers who were onboard the mini-bus, and five passengers who were traveling on the Grandbird bus also lost their lives.
Fortunately, prompt response from emergency service personnel was initiated to provide assistance to the injured individuals.
