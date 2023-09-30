ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

20 perish in Peki car crash

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Tragedy struck when a collision occurred between a Grandbird bus and a Toyota mini-bus on the eastern corridor road between Peki-Adzokoe and Tsibu, resulting in the loss of at least 20 lives.

Accident
Accident

The Grandbird bus was en route from Accra to Chinderi in the Oti Region, while the Toyota mini-bus was traveling from Hohoe to Accra.

Recommended articles

The force of the impact was so severe that it tore the Toyota mini-bus into two, and the Grandbird bus veered off the road and tipped over.

This devastating incident, which took place around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, claimed the lives of 15 passengers who were onboard the mini-bus, and five passengers who were traveling on the Grandbird bus also lost their lives.

Fortunately, prompt response from emergency service personnel was initiated to provide assistance to the injured individuals.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

WAEC threatens to delay marking of BECE, WASSCE over unpaid GH33 million

WAEC threatens to delay marking of BECE, WASSCE over unpaid GH33 million

MP, Daniel Aboagye

Former Bantama MP, Okyem Aboagye dead

Ofankor building collapses

G/A: Three-storey building under construction collapses at Ofankor

Sam George X PDO

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Where did you acquire your law degree, Kejetia or beer bar? - Sam George slams Prince David Osei