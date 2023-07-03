2021 NSMQ contestant allegedly dies from food poisoning

It said James Lutterodt was set to travel outside the country to further his studies at Howard University, just as his colleague, Francisca Lamini, who started her pre-med programme at Harvard University in the US.

His family, however, has not yet publicly acknowledged the devastating news or the cause of death.

Lutterodt was a computer science student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Making history as the first school from the Volta Region to make it to the NSMQ final, Keta SHTS's Francisca Lamini, James Lutterodt, and Bright Senyo Godzo continue to impress with the next step in their life path after high school.

Francisca Lamini headed to Harvard College, where she will read a Biological Science program with the intention to continue to Medical School.