2021 NSMQ contestant allegedly dies from food poisoning

Reports stated that Lutterodt who was part of the KESTASCO team beat all odds to establish the SHS as one of the most successful at the 2021 NSMQ, being the first Volta Region team to contest in the finals of the annual competition allegedly died as a result of food poisoning.
James Lutterodt, a contestant who represented Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) in the National Science and Maths Quiz 2021 has died.
It said James Lutterodt was set to travel outside the country to further his studies at Howard University, just as his colleague, Francisca Lamini, who started her pre-med programme at Harvard University in the US.
His family, however, has not yet publicly acknowledged the devastating news or the cause of death.
Lutterodt was a computer science student at the University of Ghana, Legon.
Making history as the first school from the Volta Region to make it to the NSMQ final, Keta SHTS's Francisca Lamini, James Lutterodt, and Bright Senyo Godzo continue to impress with the next step in their life path after high school.
Francisca Lamini headed to Harvard College, where she will read a Biological Science program with the intention to continue to Medical School.
Meanwhile Bright has enrolled in the Electrical Engineering programme at KNUST, with James pursuing a degree in Computer Science at the University of Ghana, Legon.
