2022 'Agyenkwa' budget will take Ghana on the path of job creation – Koduah Frimpong

Justin Koduah said the 'Agenkwa' budget is surely going to build an entrepreneurial nation.

"This budget statement and economic policy seek to give solutions in dealing with the Ghanaian peculiar situation which has arisen out of the Covid-19 pandemic and, if the budget is supported, will offer recovery and unleash jobs for the youth and prosperity for the good people of our country," he said.

"This bold intervention by the President, will among others, help resolve the unemployment situation and provide decent jobs for the teeming youth," Koduah said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He further described the budget as a game-changer budget full of hope and forward march.

According to him, the sustainability of every economy largely depends on entrepreneurship.

"It is the responsibility of the government to put measures and systems in place that promote the culture of entrepreneurship, and that is exactly what President Akufo-Addo's government sought to achieve.