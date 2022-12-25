2023, A year of blessed growth - Akufo Addo

He called on the lord's blessings and protection during this season and for the celebration to bring joy to all adding that 2023 shall be a new year of the blessing of growth.

“Let us be prepared to make the sacrifices that will enable us to build a happy progressive Ghana we all desire,”

He also called on Ghanaians to be hospitable during the yuletide.

Christmas is a season of sharing love and care, hence he entreats all Ghanaians to lend a hand to the less privileged in these times,

“If you are in a more fortune position, remember to lend a helping hand to those who are in need.”

“Let each one of us do our best to help feed those who are hungry and offer comfort to those in distress.”