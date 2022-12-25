ADVERTISEMENT
2023, A year of blessed growth - Akufo Addo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

His excellency, Nana Akufo-Addo has extended his felicitations to Ghanaians as Christians around the world celebrate the birth and kindness of Christ.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
Akufo Addo shared his piece of Christmas message on Saturday, saying, “on behalf of the government, my wife Rebecca –the First Lady, my daughters, grandchildren, my entire family, I send warm greetings and best wishes for the season to all Ghanaians.”

He called on the lord's blessings and protection during this season and for the celebration to bring joy to all adding that 2023 shall be a new year of the blessing of growth.

“Let us be prepared to make the sacrifices that will enable us to build a happy progressive Ghana we all desire,”

He also called on Ghanaians to be hospitable during the yuletide.

Christmas is a season of sharing love and care, hence he entreats all Ghanaians to lend a hand to the less privileged in these times,

“If you are in a more fortune position, remember to lend a helping hand to those who are in need.”

“Let each one of us do our best to help feed those who are hungry and offer comfort to those in distress.”

Adding that, all individuals should stay safe and be responsible for the joy of the celebration.

