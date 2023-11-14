2024 Budget: Govt intends to raise GHS11 billion from new taxes - Jinapor

Speaking to the media in Accra, the former Deputy Power Minister said the Finance Minister met them and disclosed it.

“We just met the Minister of Finance at the Finance Committee and the minister indicated that he intends to raise an additional GH₵11 billion which is about 1 percent of GDP but we have told him that we think that the people have been taxed so much so it will be inappropriate to come with new taxes rather the minister should look at cost cutting,” Jinapor said.

He added “I think that it is improper and unacceptable to further come out with new taxes and increase the tax burden on Ghanaians.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatedly, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has called on the government to reintroduce road tolls in the 2024 budget.

The public relations officer for the association, David Agboado, said there’s a need for the government to address road infrastructure challenges.

He stated that the reintroduction of road tolls would help the workers, most of whom had disabilities.

Pulse Ghana





ADVERTISEMENT

He proposed a thorough reconsideration of the reintroduction of road tolls, suggesting that the generated revenue could be earmarked for much-needed road repairs.

"Our roads are very deplorable, and the government should fix them and bring back the toll service so that our physically challenged brothers and sisters will also get work to do and get proceeds to fix the roads," he said in an interview with Citi News.

Early in the year, the government claims it is taking steps to reintroduce road and bridge tolls to shore up domestic revenue.