ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

2024 Budget: Govt intends to raise GHS11 billion from new taxes - Jinapor

Evans Annang

John Jinapor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu has disclosed that the government intends to introduce new taxes in the 2024 budget.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

He said the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will introduce new taxes meant to fetch the government a revenue of eleven billion Ghana cedis.

Recommended articles

Speaking to the media in Accra, the former Deputy Power Minister said the Finance Minister met them and disclosed it.

“We just met the Minister of Finance at the Finance Committee and the minister indicated that he intends to raise an additional GH₵11 billion which is about 1 percent of GDP but we have told him that we think that the people have been taxed so much so it will be inappropriate to come with new taxes rather the minister should look at cost cutting,” Jinapor said.

He added “I think that it is improper and unacceptable to further come out with new taxes and increase the tax burden on Ghanaians.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatedly, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has called on the government to reintroduce road tolls in the 2024 budget.

The public relations officer for the association, David Agboado, said there’s a need for the government to address road infrastructure challenges.

He stated that the reintroduction of road tolls would help the workers, most of whom had disabilities.

John Jinapor
John Jinapor Pulse Ghana



ADVERTISEMENT

He proposed a thorough reconsideration of the reintroduction of road tolls, suggesting that the generated revenue could be earmarked for much-needed road repairs.

"Our roads are very deplorable, and the government should fix them and bring back the toll service so that our physically challenged brothers and sisters will also get work to do and get proceeds to fix the roads," he said in an interview with Citi News.

Early in the year, the government claims it is taking steps to reintroduce road and bridge tolls to shore up domestic revenue.

The reintroduction will also come with an upward adjustment in the tolls by an average of 88.5 percent, including outliers of 400 percent, the highest percentage increase, and 33.33 percent, the lowest increment.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BECE

WAEC releases 2023 BECE provisional results

Earth Tremor hits parts of Accra

Parts of Accra hit by earth tremor

Soldiers, police sent to Toflokpo to restore calm as locals clash with salt mining company

Soldiers, police sent to Toflokpo to restore calm as locals clash with salt mining company

Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi, Maher Kheir and Prince David Osei

SDTA Awards pays courtesy call on Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana Maher Kheir