217 of our members are dead – Menzgold customers wail

The customers are now appealing to the former President to lead them in seeking a bailout from the state to alleviate their plight.

During a meeting with the former President in his Cantonments office on Friday, Mr. Fred Forson, leader, and spokesperson for the group, made an emotional plea to Mr. Mahama, stating that their situation was dire and that they desperately needed a state bailout.

“We believe that when Your Excellency adds your voice, it will help. Where we are now, we need a bailout from the state, so we humbly call on you to lead us in calling on the state to give us a bailout plan. Because life is very, very unbearable for us”,

“The state has wasted over four years on this small matter. There was no action. I am sure everybody will attest that it was the resilience of the customers we kept on pressing, pressing and now the Attorney-General has moved the matter from the lower court to the High Court. However, the civil aspect, which is the retrieval of our money, is still pending.”

President Mahama offered his condolences to the victims, calling it one of the most unfortunate incidents in the country’s history. He believed that such fraudulent schemes often succeed due to the government’s weak regulatory oversights, and therefore, it is responsible for citizens who fall prey.

He also wondered why the government is yet to take control of the company’s accounts, confiscate the company’s assets, and auction them off, with the proceeds used to pay a portion of customer investments.

In response to the plea of the Menzgold customers, President Mahama pledged to join them in bringing attention to their plight and urged the government to provide them with all the necessary information regarding its efforts to alleviate their situation.