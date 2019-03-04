He said a total of 142,406 pregnant women were tested for HIV in the area of Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT).

Dr. Tenkorang made this disclosure at the at the 2018 performance review of the Regional Health Directorate which was under the theme: ‘Strengthening Health System to Improve Maternal and Newborn health’.

He said the out of the estimated HIV positive population of 58,641 in the region, 21,828 are receiving treatment at the various ART and PMTCT centres. The region also had a marginal decrease in Family Planning (FP) acceptor rate from 25.8% in 2017 to 25.0% in 2018.

Dr Tenkorang said the priorities for the Directorate for 2018 included improving maternal and child health to reduce high maternal and newborn mortality, strengthening surveillance, improving health management information system and strengthening quality of health care facilities through peer review.

The event was to offer the directorate the opportunity to identify its achievements, challenges and lessons learned and chart forward for the year 2019.