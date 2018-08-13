22 galamsey operators arrested at Prestea

news

The Police at Prestea in the Western Region have nabbed twenty-two galamsey operators for their activities.

They include twelve Ghanaians, nine Chinese and a Togolese national.

They were rounded up as part of the intense operations by the anti-galamsey task force, named Operation Vanguard.

READ ALSO: Gun-wielding Chinese illegal miners arrested

They seized an excavator, Nissan Navara Pick-up, motorcycle, two control boards, two monitors, a battery and two pump action guns.

Operation Vanguard also picked two excavators, 24 Changfan machines, 10 floating platforms and three Grease guns.

The task force have intensified its effort of enforcing the ban on galamsey in the Western Region.

The suspects were arrested at illegal mining sites at Hiawa, Prestea and Enyinam, all in the Western Region.

Some of the Chinese nationals were wielding guns at the time of their arrest.