23-year-old in police grips for attempting to sacrifice nephew for money rituals

According to the Police District Sergeant Benjamin Lartey, the suspect admitted the crime during interrogations and would be arraigned to court, today, Monday, May 17, 2021.

Seargenr Lartey narrating what led to the arrest of Benjamin stated that an informant (name withheld) came to the Abesim police station and reported that he received a phone call from the suspect who solicited his assistance to see a ritualist help him to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals couple of weeks ago.

He said: "On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the informant informed the police the suspect had succeeded and lured his nephew into a taxi cab ready to convey him to the place for the rituals."