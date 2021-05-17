RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

23-year-old in police grips for attempting to sacrifice nephew for money rituals

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A 23-year-old fashion designer has been arrested for attempting to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals at Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality.

Shrine (File photo)
Shrine (File photo) Pulse Ghana

Upon a tp off, the suspect, Benjamin Adjei, was arrested when he allegedly lured the victim into a taxi cab to the shrine at the Abesim-Tano police barrier on the Sunyani-Kumasi highway.

Recommended articles

According to the Police District Sergeant Benjamin Lartey, the suspect admitted the crime during interrogations and would be arraigned to court, today, Monday, May 17, 2021.

Seargenr Lartey narrating what led to the arrest of Benjamin stated that an informant (name withheld) came to the Abesim police station and reported that he received a phone call from the suspect who solicited his assistance to see a ritualist help him to sacrifice his nephew for money rituals couple of weeks ago.

He said: "On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the informant informed the police the suspect had succeeded and lured his nephew into a taxi cab ready to convey him to the place for the rituals."

"So the police laid ambush at Abesim-Tanoso barrier and arrested the suspect...a handbag containing one big cutlass, a knife, red calico, a big pot, quantities of cola nuts, cowries, and a sum of GH¢300 were retrieved from him, he explained.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Somalia rejects John Mahama as AU envoy

John Mahama

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam George warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT pressure

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam Goerge warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT advocacy

Ghanaian medical student studying in Cuba dies

Erasmus Klutse