29-year-old man jailed 20 years for robbing IMF Country Director

The convict known as Mohammed Buzu was found guilty on the two charges of causing harm and robbery and sentenced Buzu to 15 years imprisonment on the charge of robbery and five years on the charge of causing harm.

The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs. Rosemary Baah Torsu said the punishments are to run consecutively.

The convict, after the robbery on January 18, last year, slashed Dr. William's left hand with a machete.

Two other accomplices, Kenneth Antwi 25-year-old, and Baffour Adjei Gyimah 34-year-old were, however, discharged by the Court during the trial.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector of Police Martin Adu Acheampong presenting the facts of the case said the first complainant, Dr. William, an Economist, and the second complainant, Mrs. Claudia Allen William, a teacher, were both residents of Cantonments in Accra.

According to him, the convict, Buzu resides at Dansoman, and his accomplices Antwi resides at Kasoa, and Gyimah a mobile money vendor and a resident of Amasaman Obeyiyie.

Chief Inspector Acheampong narrating the case said at about 0300 hours, Dr. William heard a noise emanating from his bathroom and decided to check what was going on, only to see Buzu armed with a machete, cutter, and a pair of plier and ordered him [Dr. William] to surrender all his monies but Dr. William told Buzu that he had no money on him.

He added that the second complainant heard her husband exchanging words with somebody, she tried to ascertain who the person was and Buzu on seeing her, ordered her to lie down.

The prosecution said Buzu demanded that the two complainants showed him where they kept their monies but the complainants told him they did not have money in the house.

Buzu raised the machete to slash Mrs. William but her husband blocked it with his left hand, slashing his hand in the process, he stated.

Buzu then robbed them of their iPhone X valued t $1,000, one Samsung J7 valued at $220, one Blue Vivo 5 Smartphone valued at $165, Kate Spade black leather bag valued at $400, a wallet valued at $100, one sunglass valued at $300, cash in the sum GH₵200.00 and $200, all totaling GH₵14,695.00 and bolted.

He said Dr. William was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital and later flown to South Africa for further treatment.