RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court remands 3 suspects for killing #FixTheCountry activist

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka 'Kaaka' at Ejura have been remanded.

Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed
Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed

The suspects are Issaka Ibrahim aka 'Anyass'; Fuseini Alhassan and Iddi Mohammed were remanded by the Asokwa Circuit Court 1, and were charged with conspiracy to commit the crime.

Recommended articles

Kofi Blagodzi, Chief Superintendent, the prosecutor prayed the court to remand the suspects while further investigations continue.

The court presided over by Her Honor Akua Adu Boahene, remanded the suspects in police custody.

The suspects are expected to reappear in court on July 22, 2021.

Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed died after he was attacked by a mob at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti region.

He died while receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Ibrahim was attacked on Friday, June 25, 2021, by unknown assailants who clubbed his head until he became unconscious.

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he was put on oxygen until he passed away today, Monday in the afternoon.

A statement by the group said the Police rather warned the deceased to be cautious of his utterances which were deemed to be making the government unpopular.

The deceased was a member of the Economic Fighters League.

The activists of the #FixTheCountry said they will seek an audience with the Inspector General of Police on the matter.

They added that they will not rest until the deceased gets justice.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Bullion van attack CCTV

69-year-old woman wrongfully jailed for 11 years set free under Justice-for-All programme

Ama Forson receiving a donation of GHC20,000 from Chief Executive Officer of KAB FAM Ghana Limited, Kwaku Antwi Boahen.

Ejura teacher narrates how Kaaka’s brother allegedly killed him (video)

Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed

Lady cries about father’s killing on Twitter, police reply, saying he had 3000 AK-47 ammunition

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh