Court remands 3 suspects for killing #FixTheCountry activist

Kofi Blagodzi, Chief Superintendent, the prosecutor prayed the court to remand the suspects while further investigations continue.

The court presided over by Her Honor Akua Adu Boahene, remanded the suspects in police custody.

The suspects are expected to reappear in court on July 22, 2021.

Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed died after he was attacked by a mob at Ejura Sekyeredumase in the Ashanti region.

He died while receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Ibrahim was attacked on Friday, June 25, 2021, by unknown assailants who clubbed his head until he became unconscious.

He was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he was put on oxygen until he passed away today, Monday in the afternoon.

A statement by the group said the Police rather warned the deceased to be cautious of his utterances which were deemed to be making the government unpopular.

The deceased was a member of the Economic Fighters League.

The activists of the #FixTheCountry said they will seek an audience with the Inspector General of Police on the matter.