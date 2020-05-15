According to the Association, they contracted the virus in their line of duties.

The President of the GRNMA, Mrs Perpetual Ofori–Ampofo, disclosed this on Accra based Citi FM today.

“As at Tuesday, we had 32 confirmed cases from our nurses and midwives, and we had over 250 nurses and midwives also under quarantine. That shows that indeed we are at high risk and at this moment, any patient or person who walks into the health facility is a suspected case of COVID-19 because indeed you cannot tell who has it and who doesn’t have,” she said.

Mrs Ofori–Ampofo urged Ghanaians to adhere strictly to the safety protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

“We are supposed to abide by the wearing of the face mask and the social distancing which is very, very important and washing of hands, sanitising of hands...all those things are very important guidelines..."

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

She pleaded with Ghanaians to put an end to stigmatisation of persons who had contacted or treated of the disease.

“We also plead with Ghanaians not to stigmatise those who have gone through treatment and are now free off the virus. Family members and communities must accept them wholeheartedly in a sense that they themselves as community members and family members are also at risk of contracting it."