The Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Eniola Ambekemo, on Thursday, said no fewer than 33 outgoing 2018 batch C NYSC members out of 4,716 in the state had received extension of service letters.

Ambekemo, who made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, added that 25 of the outgoing members absconded from service.

She said their offences ranged from absenteeism to abscondment in their places of primary assignments.

“However, one of them, Adebanjo Diekolola, received state honours award for carrying out medical outreaches, market sensitisation on genotype, sinking of deep wells at Ogunrinde village, among others.

“We have Fabunmi Tobiloba and David Adeyemi, who received commendation certificates: we are proud of you for your various efforts at developing your host communities; well done for exhibiting a high sense of discipline and resilience,” she said.

She also urged them to balance their life experiences both at the university as well as that of their service year in order to face the challenges of life.

Ambekemo advised them to always make a positive difference wherever they would be and make meaningful contributions to the society.

The coordinator further warned the outgoing members to avoid the get-rich- quick syndrome, which might put most youths in horrifying and devastating conditions.

She reminded them of the non-availability of white collar jobs, which made the NYSC management to enforce skill acquisition on them right from the orientation camp.

The coordinator also advised them to apply the skills they acquired in establishing meaningful ventures rather than searching for non-existing jobs.

“That may be the skill that will transform your life, Oyo State people will forever be grateful for the selfless services you rendered them. I wish you outstanding success, God’s guidance as you face the world,” she said.