33 persons arrested for burning vehicles belonging to Golden Star Mine

Emmanuel Tornyi

The police have arrested 33 persons for burning 12 vehicles, including an ambulance belonging to the Golden Star Wassa Mine at Benso in the Western Region when angry illegal miners raided the company.

Golden Star Wassa Mine car burnt
Golden Star Wassa Mine car burnt

A number of the illegal miners were said to have sustained injuries in the ensuing confrontation.

Recommended articles

They, therefore, left and reorganized themselves to retaliate.

The workers took to their heels, chased by the rampaging illegal miners who were seen armed with machetes and other implements in videos captured of the incident.

Illegal miners burn
Illegal miners burn Pulse Ghana
The illegal miners were also armed with guns, and although a number of them have been arrested, he could not immediately tell their number, he said.

Earlier, the Head of Group Corporate Affairs of Golden Star Mine, Gerald Osei Boakye said one person was reported dead while four others sustained injuries.

Emmanuel Tornyi
