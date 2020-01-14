Residents there woke up Monday morning to the spectacle of a man hanging from the pole.

The man, according to reports is a 33-years-old electrician.

He died in an attempt to replace a streetlight on an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Low voltage (LV) line.

The deceased, Joseph Ademi, worked with a private contractor.

Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), ECG, said investigations conducted by ECG officials at the Kpando District Office revealed that the deceased climbed the pole to replace streetlights without any authorisation from the District office, isolation request and proper safety apparels.

Man dies on ECG pole

He said the deceased had his climbing shoes and belt seized by a staff of the Kpando District Office late last year for unlawful entry into the Company's network.

Antwi said the case was reported to the police for further investigations, while the corpse was sent to the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital morgue in Kpando.

He appealed to the public to desist from unlawful entry into ECG networks.

The corpse was subsequently removed and deposited at the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital morgue.