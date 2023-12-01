Themed 'Delivering smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience,' the event aims to underscore the importance of sustainable agricultural practices, recognize farmers' contributions, and address challenges affecting the agriculture sector.
39th National Farmers’ Day celebration holds in Tarkwa
The 39th National Farmers’ Day celebration holds today, December 1, 2023, at the University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa, Western Region.
The celebration, which spans five days, saw an Agricultural Fair and a Grand Durbar, providing opportunities for farmers to network and learn about new technologies and innovations.
The event will culminate in a dinner attended by awardees and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gracing as guest of honor
Distinguished farmers and fishers will receive awards in various categories, with accolades such as Overall National Best Farmer, National Best Livestock Farmer, and National Best Cocoa Farmer, among others.
