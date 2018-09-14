Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

5 gold robbers nabbed by the police


Crime 5 gold robbers nabbed by the police

They are: Dickson Kumadzro, 42; Kwaku Atatsi, 22; Adjevi Yao, 35; Kofi Amewugah, 28; and Divine Mawuli, 30.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Four robbers arrested for stealing gold dust, phones from Chinese play

Four robbers arrested for stealing gold dust, phones from Chinese

The police have in their grips five (5) suspected robbers caught at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The Kasoa Divisional Police Command headed by ACP David Agyemang Agyem, at a press conference, said the suspects were arrested upon a tip-off from the Wassa Akropong police.

ACP Agyem said the five suspects stole GHS272,000 and 7.5 kilogrammes of gold worth GHS1.4 million.

READ ALSO: Armed robbers gun down mobile money vendor at Asylum Down

They are: Dickson Kumadzro, 42; Kwaku Atatsi, 22; Adjevi Yao, 35; Kofi Amewugah, 28; and Divine Mawuli, 30.

He said the suspects were running from the Wassa Akropong police where they allegedly committed the crime.

IGP David Apeatu play

IGP David Apeatu

 

The robbers were also in possession of a dagger and pistol which were found in the compartment of their vehicle.

An Indian citizenship ID card and driver’s licence were also retrieved from their car.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Final Journey: Rawlings pays tribute to Professor Atukwei Okai Final Journey Rawlings pays tribute to Professor Atukwei Okai
Benevolence: Prophet Nigel donates GHS 11,000 to shoeshine boys, traders at Mallam Attah market Benevolence Prophet Nigel donates GHS 11,000 to shoeshine boys, traders at Mallam Attah market
Nationwide Tour: Nana Addo embarks on 4-day tour of Central region Nationwide Tour Nana Addo embarks on 4-day tour of Central region
Ghana Bar Association: Tony Forson is new GBA President Ghana Bar Association Tony Forson is new GBA President
Torrential Rains: Floods in Northern region kill 5; destroy 1,105 acres of land Torrential Rains Floods in Northern region kill 5; destroy 1,105 acres of land
Weird: Man crosses Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to kill himself Weird Man crosses Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to kill himself

Recommended Videos

Local News: Kofi Annan's death will boost Ghana's tourism - Minister Local News Kofi Annan's death will boost Ghana's tourism - Minister
Local News: Kofi Annan to be buried today Local News Kofi Annan to be buried today
Local News: Gov’t not abolishing single-sex schools – Education ministry Local News Gov’t not abolishing single-sex schools – Education ministry



Top Articles

1 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Tithing is biblical; churches need money to function – Apostle Onyinahbullet
3 RIP This Ghanaian military awesomely played the flute with his nose...bullet
4 RIP ‘I couldn’t have done it without her’, Kofi Annan’s touching...bullet
5 Photos Kofi Annan’s mortal remains arrive in Accrabullet
6 Tribute Kofi Annan's wife pens emotional tribute to husbandbullet
7 Ghanaian Fraudster Kweku Adoboli to be deported September 18bullet
8 Weird Man crosses Nana Addo’s convoy in an attempt to kill...bullet
9 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was...bullet
10 Funeral Rites Final funeral rites of Kofi Annan [Watch...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
7 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
9 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

Talking about family life, he recalled that he was something of a hands-on-father.
Kofi Annan Geneva, the Swiss land where Kofi Annan found love. Twice!
Talking about family life, he recalled that he was something of a hands-on-father.
First Wife, Second Wife The intriguing family story of Kofi Annan you've never heard
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest
Goodbye Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan laid to rest
Kweku Adoboli
Ghanaian Fraudster Deporting me to Ghana worse than being in prison – Adoboli cries
X
Advertisement