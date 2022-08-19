6 Presidential aspirants and their high schools

Though the 2024 general election is well over two years away, some known and interesting names have started popping up as candidates to contest as President

Candidates in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have started campaigning subtly as well as those outside the two biggest parties.

We at Pulse Ghana, profiled 6 of these prospective aspirants and their high schools.

1 . Alan John Kyeremateng: He is the current Minister for Trade and Industry in Ghana and has held the position from 2017 until the present.

He is a Ghanaian politician, corporate executive, diplomat, and international public servant specialising in global trade issues. Kyerematen was ambassador to the United States and later Minister of Trade, Industry, Private Sector Development (PSD) and the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI), under the President Kufuor-led NPP government.

Alan Kyerematen attended Adisadel College for his secondary education.

He attended the Achimota School afterward for his sixth form of education.

He proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon for a bachelor's degree in Economics.

Kyerematen also holds a law degree, LLB from the Ghana Law School at the same university where he qualified as a barrister-at-Law.

2 . Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: He attended the Sakasaka Primary school in Tamale and gained admission to Tamale Secondary School in 1975.

After graduating from Tamale Secondary School, he went to the United Kingdom where he studied banking and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB).

He was President of the Ghana United Nations Students' Association (GUNSA) in 1981. He took a First Class Honours Degree in Economics at Buckingham University in 1987.

From 1988 to 1990, Bawumia worked as a lecturer in Monetary Economics, and International Finance at the Emile Woolf College of Accountancy in London, England. He also served as an economist at the Research Department of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC, USA.

3 . John Mahama: John Mahama is a product of both Achimota School and Ghana Secondary School, Tamale.

He completed his O'level education at Achimota School and his A'level education at Ghana Secondary School of Tamale in the Northern region.

He mostly prefers to be an alumnus of GHANASCO.

4 . Kennedy Agyapong: Kennedy Agyapong is an alumnus of the Adisadel College in Cape Coast. Agyapong, many would say, embodies the exuberance and fearlessness typically associated with ADISCO boys.

5 . Kwabena Agyapong: Kwabena Agyapong is Ghanaian Civil Engineer and Politician. He was the son of Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong, one of three prominent Ghanaian judges who was abducted and murdered during the early years of Ghana’s Provisional National Defence Council. (PNDC). He had his secondary school education at Mfantsipim School.

6 . Dr. Kwabena Duffour: Kwabena Duffuor had his secondary education at the Prempeh College at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He proceeded to the University of Ghana where he graduated in 1968 with a B. Sc. degree in economics.

