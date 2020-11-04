He said this will include personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Ghana Immigration and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

He disclosed at a press briefing in Accra on the approach the police will adopt in the upcoming polls.

“All the personnel I have mentioned will be in their regular uniforms with the exception of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service and the Bureau of National Investigations who will remain invisible,” the IGP indicated.

He added, “Patrols, rapid response and stanby forces will be deployed to provide swift action when the need arises. Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces will join operational units of the Ghana Police and four security agencies.”

Acting IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh

He continued, “For identification purposes, a special armlet will be worn by officers deployed for election day duties”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it has identified some 6,178 flashpoints nationwide ahead of the upcoming polls in December.