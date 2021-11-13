RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

7 BECE students die from drowning in Oti Region

Authors:

Evans Annang

Seven (7) junior high school students who are set to write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have died in the Oti Region.

File photo

According to reports, the kids died when their boat capsized in the Oti Region.

The students, about 31, were returning from the headmaster’s farm when the boat capsized.

20 were able to swim across, and are said to be in good condition.

The report noted that the bodies of the deceased had been sent to the Police Station. The twenty other students who managed to swim to safety are said to be doing well.

