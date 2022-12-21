Pulse Picks: 7 robbery cases that took over the news in 2022

The rise in the armed robbery case is a call up to the Ghana Police Service to put on their guard and be extra vigilant.

Pulse.com.gh recounts the number of robberies that happened in 2022 and below are some of the incident.

Armed robbers kill 52-year-old gold buyer

In August, a gang of armed robbers killed a 52-year-old gold buyer at Wassa Saaman, a community near Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region.

Reports stated that the man was attacked by the armed robbers after he had closed from work on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Confirming the incident, Frederick Korankye, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Amenfi East said the armed robbers made away with an unspecified amount of money, gold bars together with some mobile phones and fled into the nearby bush.

Narrating the incident to Sekondi-Takoradi-based Connect FM, he said "Around 10 pm...I received a call from the Police Commander that a gold buyer has been killed by armed robbers.

"He had even gotten home and parked his vehicle. He was there with his child when one of the armed robbers pulled a pump action and demanded his bag."

The MCE added: "He handed over the bag to the armed robber and started shouting after a few minutes for help. Unknowingly, one of the armed robbers was hiding in the bush, he fired gunshots and killed the gold buyer instantly."

He stated that the police command in the region has initiated investigations to arrest the armed robbers.

The deceased left behind two wives and three children.

Armed robbers bolt with church offering during the watch night

A group of armed men attacked a church during the Good Friday festivity at a Church at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region.

They robbed the church and bolted with offerings and thanksgiving.

Reports stated that the robbery left about five people injured including three children.

The heavily armed robbers stormed the church around 1:00 am while the Church was having a watch night on Easter Friday.

They took away phones and cash.

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie

Three suspected armed robbers were shot dead during an exchange of fire with the police at Shiashie, a suburb of Accra.

Three of the suspects who were shot died on the spot, and the fourth suspect has been arrested and is currently in Police custody.

Police gun down armed robber in Kumasi

The Ghana Police Service on Friday, October 21, 2022, gunned down an armed robber who snatched an envelope from a bank customer.

The Police in a statement said the armed robber and his accomplice who were on motorbikes attacked a customer who had stepped out of the Fidelity bank, Maakro branch, carrying a brown envelope.

The robbers attacked the bank customer and snatched the envelope amidst the firing of guns.

The rear windscreen and the left door glass of a Daewoo Matiz saloon car which was parked on the bank premises were hit during the shooting.

The Police in a statement said the shootout followed "intelligence that an armed robbery gang was planning an attack on the cluster of banks in the Suame Magazine and Maakro enclave in Kumasi, the Police launched a special anti-robbery operation in which one of the armed robbers was shot".

Police arrest a gang of six robbers in Bono East Region

Police have arrested six suspected robbers at Techiman in the Bono East Region following an intelligence-led operation on July 17, 2022.

The suspects have been identified as Issa Mohammed alias Baba Container Money, Reagan Kwaku Boakye alias Baby Face, Kwaku Boateng alias Star Boy, Elija Osei, and Gyimah Sadique.

"A search conducted on them during the arrest led to the recovery of a locally made pistol with four live AAA cartridges, one toy pistol, two motorbikes, one cutlass, one hammer, and three pairs of scissors," police said in a statement.

"Other items retrieved from them include one flashlight, one cutter, one pepper spray, and 22 assorted mobile phones believed to belong to victims of their operations. Fifty Euros (€ 50) and an amount of Two Thousand, Five Hundred Cedis (GH₵ 2,500.00) were also retrieved from them," it added.

3 killed in robbery attack in Tamale

An armed robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Kalaraga, a suburb of Tamale left three people dead on June 7, 2022.

The attack happened around 7:30 hours when the armed robbers shot dead a mobile money vendor, whose name was given as Suale, as well as a passer-by.

The third victim, a Fulani, who was riding through the area after the robbery attack, was lynched by the mob, while his motorbike was also burnt after he was thought to be one of the armed robbers.

2 killed in robbery on Ejura-Nkwanta–Nyinase road

Two men lost their lives along the Ejura-Nkwanta-Nyinase road in the Ashanti Region after some unknown hoodlums opened fire on them during a robbery operation on Monday, October 31, 2022.

The robbers attacked and robbed a family of three.

The victims identified as Kipo Sumaila,50, died on the spot, while Ibrahim Iddrisu, 40, died, at St Luke's Hospital in Kasei, where he was receiving treatment.

The body of Iddrisu has been deposited at the Ejura Government Hospital mortuary.

"Victim Ibrahim Iddrisu died while receiving treatment, while Masawudu Sumaila has been treated and discharged from the hospital," the police in a statement issued by ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO stated.