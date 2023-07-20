ADVERTISEMENT
850,000 Ghanaians were pushed into poverty in 2022 – World Bank

Evans Annang

The World Bank has said that about eight hundred and fifty thousand (850,000) Ghanaians got below the poverty line in 2022.

Ghanaians file photo
Ghanaians file photo

According to a report by the Bank, the high rate of inflation that grappled Ghana from last year caused this.

It also disclosed that the year-on-year inflation surged from 14% to a staggering 54 percent between January and December, making it the highest inflation level seen since the early 2000s.

The impact of this inflation spike according to the World Bank was particularly felt in the rising prices of food, which outpaced the increase in non-food items. As a result, the real purchasing power of Ghanaians plummeted, hitting the poorest segments of the population the hardest.

“Simulations conducted during this period revealed alarming results, showing that approximately 850,000 Ghanaians were pushed into poverty solely due to the escalating prices in 2022. For these individuals and families, temporary declines in incomes and consumption became entrenched, leading to a situation where poverty became entrenched and, in some cases, even permanent. The situation worsened when it came to food security,” the World Bank report read in part.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

“Another disturbing disclosure was that the number of food-insecure Ghanaians surged from 560,000 in the last quarter of 2021 to a staggering 823,000 during the same period in 2022. As food prices continued to climb, a significant portion of the population struggled to afford sufficient food to meet their dietary needs, let alone maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.”

The report indicated that the severe economic crisis in 2022 characterized by soaring inflation rates had devastating consequences on food security and poverty in the country.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
