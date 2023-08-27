"A new leader will be chosen to lead us toward a resolution", Akufo-Addo affirms

“It’s difficult, I’m the first to admit it. I have said it several times, but at the end of the day I believe when the moment comes, the light will reflect on a new person to get us out of this difficulty,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted that the NPP government boasts a robust history of accomplishments focused on tackling the issues faced by the Ghanaian populace.

He conveyed his confidence that following the Super Delegates Congress, the party would unite in support of the incoming leader, who would then guide them through the upcoming 2024 election.

“We’ll have a good record to defend, and we will have some significant achievements which will address the concerns of the Ghanaian people. I’m very confident that we are going to the elections in 2024 with good standing.”

Clarifying his position, President Akufo-Addo clarified that he has not formally endorsed any candidate in the ongoing elections.

He acknowledged that certain campaign leaders have approached him, urging him to endorse their respective aspirants. However, he stressed that the ultimate decision rests with the party's delegates.